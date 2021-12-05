Former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman (Adam Scherr) made his return to in-ring competition at last night’s GLCW Blizzard Brawl event in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

Strowman teamed with EC3 in a winning effort against Impact Wrestling’s Jake Something and Rohit Raju. Along with the match, Strowman and EC3 held a meet and greet that donated all proceeds to victims of the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy. It’s being reported that the proceeds will total over $9,000.

“I don’t even know if I’m going to be thinking [about returning]. I’m just really looking forward to walking out and feeling the energy of the crowd,” Strowman told TMJ4 News at the event. “Riding that electricity when you walk in the building, your music hits and everybody gets off their butts, they’re going nuts, the roof is rattling — I just gave myself goosebumps just thinking about it.”

Braun Strowman would also take the time to explain why this event has an added significance to him occurring in Wisconsin.

“Wisconsin is going to be my forever home,” he said. “When I come here, people treat me like Adam [instead of a pro wrestler]. It’s an opportunity to shine some positive light in a negative situation. And I think it’s really awesome seeing this community is going to come together and work as a whole for a positive in such a bad time leading into the holidays. We’re hopefully bringing some cheer and hopefully bringing some smiles back on people’s faces that unfortunately had them taken away from them.”

The event attracted a sellout crowd of 2,100 fans, according to PWInsider. Other appearances were made by WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett, Earl Hebner, Maria Kanellis, Gail Kim, Rebel, Debra McMichael, and Impact Wrestling Champion Moose.

You can see the results below:

*GLCW Champion Backwoods Brown pinned Val Venis

*Ohio Valley Wrestling Champion Jesse Godderz defeated Kal Herro

*Linda Kay & ODB & Sierra defeated Serena Deeb & Haley J & Rayvin Raddix in a six-woman tag

*Mike Curkov & The Gunn Club defeated Kevin Fertig & The Express, Jeff Luxon & Ryan Kross

*Joe Doering pinned Cash Flo

*Swoggle & Dustin Jackson & Luscious Lawrence & TW3 defeated Drew Hernandez, The Darkklouds & Tony Gunn

*Joey Avalon pinned Shannon Moore

*Russ Kones pinned Koda Jacobs

*Xavier Mustafa won a battle royal