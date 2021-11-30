Both Braun Strowman and EC3 will be donating some of their proceeds from this Saturday’s Blizzard Brawl event, which takes place in Waukesha, to the Waukesha Parade victims. The two former WWE Superstars will be taking their meet and greet and autograph money and putting it towards the victims’ fund.

Braun Strowman recently spoke with CBS 58 News about the upcoming show and why the donations are so important to him personally.

“So here’s the deal. We are doing a meet and greet autograph signing, photo opportunity stuff before and after the show. Myself and my tag team partner for the night, EC3, his real name is Michael Hunter. He’s one of my best friends and business partners and my tag team wrestling partner. We have been very blessed and fortunate in our lives with everything that has been allotted to us through professional wrestling. Working with WWE and now working outside of WWE. Wisconsin is near and dear to my heart,” Strowman said. “My sister and I are the only ones in my family born out of the state of Wisconsin. Waukesha is my back door, my backyard.

“I think this is an awesome opportunity to do some good in the community,” Strowman claimed. “All the money, all the proceeds raised from the autograph signing meet and greet will be donated to the families and the victims of the Waukesha Christmas Parade. I am really looking forward to having a huge massive turnout. I mean, it’s in Waukesha so the people of Waukesha will be supporting this for a good cause looking to do a little bit of good in a time of bad here.

“Coming up on the holidays, it’s just an opportunity to give back,” he said. “That’s what life is all about. As I said, I’ve been so blessed to see the things that I have done, traveled the world. This is an opportunity for me to give back to all those people that have supported me along the way and given me the opportunity to be in this position.

“It’s a very big thing. A lot of these deals, these meet and greets and stuff,” he admitted. “I am hoping to raise a minimum of $10,000. I don’t see why people coming out for photographs, autographs… I’ll be signing action figures, I’ll be signing personal pictures, and once again 100% of the proceeds from my meet and greet and EC3’s meet and greet will be donated to the families of Waukesha victims.”

At Blizzard Brawl, Braun Strowman, who now goes by ‘The Titan’ Adam Scherr will be teaming with EC3. They will be competing against Jake Something and Rohit. The event takes place this Saturday, 4th December at 7pm at the Waukesha County Expo, with tickets still available.

For those who cannot attend but still want to support the victims, there is a way. All proceeds from the 8×10 and t-shirt combo will be added to the overall total.