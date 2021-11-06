Former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman is evidently excited at the prospect of facing Karrion Kross, who was among the 18 Superstars released by WWE on Thursday.

Following his release, Kross took to Instagram to post a short video clip of a cemetery, along with the following caption:

I heard you all the entire time.⏳

In response to the post, Strowman seemingly invited Kross to a future Free the Narrative event.

Tick Tock!!!!! It’s time to

#ControlYourNarritve (sic) We’re waiting for you!!!

Strowman defeated EC3 last month at the Free The Narrative II: The Monster In Us All event. It was his first-ever appearance since his WWE release in July. A screengrab of his message to Kross can be seen below.