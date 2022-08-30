Update On How Many Tickets Have Been Sold For WWE Clash At The Castle

The latest information on ticket sales for WWE's Clash at the Castle has been revealed by WrestleTix. The event will take place this Saturday, September 3 at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. The current capacity is 67,580.

According to the report, 62,594 tickets have been distributed, and 4,986 tickets are still available. It was also noted in WrestleTix's report that the setup and capacity were adjusted to a lower number. Still, WWE has been moving a "healthy amount of tickets" in the past week.

Clash at the Castle will be WWE's first premium live event in the United Kingdom since SummerSlam in 1992. The event will be available to watch live on BT Sport for U.K. viewers. Of course, for U.S. viewers, the event will be available to watch on Peacock.

The card includes three title matches, Roman Reigns will be defending his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre in the main event, Liv Morgan will be defending her "SmackDown" Women's Title against Shayna Baszler, and Gunther will be defending the WWE Intercontinental Title against Sheamus.

Other matches announced for Clash at the Castle are Edge and Rey Mysterio vs. The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest, Matt Riddle vs. Seth "Freakin" Rollins, and Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka vs. Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky.

The day after, on Sunday, September 4 is WWE's "NXT" event Worlds Collide. The show will see two title unification matches, "NXT" Champion Bron Breakker vs. "NXT UK" Champion Tyler Bate, and "NXT" Women's Champion Mandy Rose vs. "NXT UK" Women's Champion Meiko Satomura vs. Blair Davenport.