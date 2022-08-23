WWE NXT Title Unification Match Announced For Worlds Collide

WWE has officially announced a title unification match for its Worlds Collide event on September 4.

"NXT" Champion Bron Breakker issued the challenge to "NXT UK" Champion Tyler Bate at the top of Tuesday night's "NXT 2.0." Bate, who referred to himself as "the last 'NXT UK' Champion," agreed and the match was officially announced later in the show.

Bate made a surprise appearance at the end of last Wednesday's "NXT" and confronted Breakker, moments after Breakker retained the "NXT" Title with a victory over J.D. McDonagh.

WWE announced last Thursday that "NXT UK" will be put on hiatus before it relaunches as the rebranded "NXT Europe" in 2023. There were also over 20 "NXT UK" wrestlers and on-air talents that were released last week, including Mark Andrews, Nina Samuels, Amale, Flash Morgan Webster, Trent Seven, Ashton Smith, Wild Boar, Jack Starz, Xia Brookside, Dave Mastiff, and Sam Gradwell. Reportedly, the "door is open" for those wrestlers to return to WWE after "NXT Europe" launches.

Breakker has been the "NXT" Champion since defeating Dolph Ziggler on the April 4 episode of "Raw." Breakker made his WWE debut on the September 14, 2021, episode of "NXT 2.0" in a match against LA Knight.

Bate is the first-ever two-time "NXT UK" Champion. He was the inaugural WWE United Kingdom Champion and held the title from January 2017 until May 2017. His second championship win has yet to be broadcast as a tournament for the vacant "NXT UK" Championship is currently playing out on the brand's weekly show. Bate is also a former "NXT UK" Tag Team Champion, "NXT" Tag Team Champion, and has held the "NXT UK" Heritage Cup Championship.