'Door Is Open' For Released NXT UK Talent To Return To WWE

Ever since Triple H took over WWE's creative and talent relations departments, several released Superstars have returned to the company. If the post-Vince McMahon regime has shown anything thus far, it's that the door is never fully closed to talents who've been let go — and that rule could extend to the "NXT UK" wrestlers who were released this week.

The cuts saw 21 wrestlers and on-air talents part ways with WWE's British brand, including Emilia McKenzie, Flash Morgan Webster, Amale, Wild Boar, Mark Andrews, Jack Starz, Dave Mastiff, Ashton Smith, Nina Samuels, and Sam Gradwell. However, their hiatuses might only be temporary.

According to PWInsider, "the door is open" to bring back some of the released talents when the forthcoming "NXT Europe" is up and running. However, fans shouldn't expect to see former "NXT UK" Superstars back in the fold any time soon as the planned European offshoot is still a work in progress.

Of course, there could be plenty of roster spots and opportunities available if "NXT Europe" marks the next stage of WWE's long-rumored international expansion of its developmental system. In the past, WWE pondered launching "NXT" brands in Japan, Canada, and India, and PWInsider speculates that it's possible Triple H and co. could resurrect those plans down the line.

The report also revealed that the exodus of "NXT UK" talent isn't emblematic of more planned cost-cutting measures. In fact, Triple H is reportedly keen to bring back a number of former wrestlers and staff members who he worked with while in charge of the black-and-gold iteration of "NXT."