WWE Announces Upcoming NXT UK Rebrand And Hiatus

After a handful of "NXT UK" stars appeared on "NXT 2.0" this week, it has now been revealed that the UK-based brand will be undergoing a revamp, slated to take place in 2023.

WWE has confirmed that "NXT UK" will become "NXT Europe" in 2023. It will continue expanding the current brand that has been active full-time since June 2018, although its beginnings can be traced back to 2016 with the first-ever United Kingdom Championship tournament which took place in Blackpool, England. "Following the success of our live events and talent identification efforts throughout all of Europe, we believe this is the perfect time to expand NXT beyond the UK," Shawn Michaels, WWE Vice President of Talent Development Creative said. It should be noted, this appears to be the first time Michaels' new title with the company has been confirmed.

As it stands, "NXT UK" currently airs weekly on Peacock and WWE Network, with its most recent shows being recorded at the BT Sport Studios in London, England. Initially, shows were being recorded on the road around the United Kingdom, but the brand ultimately found a new home, in part due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Just last week, it was revealed that an upcoming television taping was canceled due to the BT Sports Studios being unavailable, which led many to speculate that the future of the brand was in doubt, but that hasn't turned out to be the case.

Furthermore, in addition to the "NXT Europe" announcement, WWE revealed that a special premium live event, Worlds Collide, will take place on Sunday, September 4 that will feature stars from "NXT 2.0" and "NXT UK." While no location has been provided in the official press release, it should be noted that Clash at the Castle, WWE's next major premium live event, will be taking place at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, the previous night. AEW All Out will take place the evening of Sunday, September 4.