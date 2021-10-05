For the first time in almost 18 months, NXT UK will have fans in attendance for their tapings at BT Studios starting Thursday, October 14.

Alex McCarthy of takSport reported last week that BT Sport and WWE were working hard on trying to get live fans back. He also broke the news of Tuesday’s announcement.

The first episode in front of fans will be headlined by NXT UK Champion Ilja Dragunov defending his title against A-Kid.

NXT UK airs every Thursday at 3 PM EST on Peacock (in the United States) and WWE Network (everywhere else). On last week’s episode, Joe Coffey defeated Jordan Devlin in the main event.

Below is the line for this week’s episode:

* Emilia McKenzie vs. Jinny

* Mark Andrews vs. Sam Gradwell

* Conclusion of the NXT UK Heritage Cup No. 1 Contender’s Tournament

BREAKING: NXT UK will have fans back in for their tapings at BT Studios starting Thursday, October 14. It’s almost 18 months since they had a crowd. I reported last week BT Sport were working hard on it with WWE, glad to see it happen! — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) October 5, 2021

The first episode back has Ilja Dragunov Vs A-Kid for the NXT UK title. Pretty strong damn start! — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) October 5, 2021