Andy Shepherd and Niguel McGuinness welcome fans to WWE NXT UK! We kick things off with some tag team action!

Moustache Mountain (Trent Seven & Heritage Cup Champion Tyler Bate) vs. Ashton Smith & Oliver Carter

Tyler Bate and Oliver Carter get things started. Bate grabs hold of Carter’s arm from a wrist lock. Carter breaks it up and applies the same hold on Bate. Bate flips Carter to the other side of the ring to end it. Trent Seven is tagged in by Bate. Bate helps Seven connect a jumping senton for two. Carter grounds Seven before tagging in Ashton Smith. Smith continues wearing down Seven and turns to Carter for another tag-in. Seven makes a quick comeback and props Carter up against the ropes. Smith grabs a tag from Carter. Smith hits a nasty clothesline, but Seven gains the lead with a flying crossbody for another near-fall count.

The Heritage Cup Champion is back in for Seven. Smith runs back into the ring and drives a chokeslam down on Bate. Bate hoists Carter on his shoulders and takes him on a ride with an airplane spin! Seven tags in Bate, who flies in with a top rope senton for two. Seven decks Smith and sends him off the apron. Turning his attention back to Carter, Seven catches him with an Emerald Flowsion for two! Bate takes over for Carter. Carter rocks Bate with some amazing offense. Bate evades a Doomsday Device and stacks Smith up for a pinfall. Smith wiggles free at two. Just when things seem calm, Symbiosis arrives near the ring. To protect Moustache Mountain, Dave Mastiff and Jack Starz run out to save the day.

Meanwhile, back in the ring, Carter knocks Bate out with a superkick. But it still isn’t enough for them to win this yet. Seven takes care of Carter with a dragon suplex on the outside! Bate drops Smith with a rope-assisted deadlift German Suplex. Seven becomes the legal man one more time. Bate hits his rebound lariat, and Seven finishes Smith off with a dragon suplex for the pinfall victory!

Winners: Moustache Mountain

– Jinny and Millie McKenzie get into a squabble after Jinny’s interview.

– Nina Samuels interviews Dave Mastiff and Jack Starz, but she starts to make the interview about her. Mastiff and Starz decide to leave.

Dani Luna vs. Xia Brookside