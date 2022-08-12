Backstage News On 'Uneasiness' Amongst WWE NXT UK Crew

It's now been a little over four years since "NXT UK" was officially launched as WWE's UK brand, coming two years after WWE introduced the WWE United Kingdom Championship in a 16-man tournament. The brand has since aired on the WWE Network, and later on Peacock, in the United States, while airing on BT Sport in the UK, and has been the home for talents such as Ilya Dragunov, WALTER (now known as Gunther), Tyler Bate, Trent Seven, Meiko Satomura, and other notable talents.

For most of its existence, though, "NXT UK" has largely been out of sight, out of mind compared to bigger shows like "WWE Raw", "WWE SmackDown", and even "NXT," known as much for controversies surrounding low pay and it's uncertain future as for it's onscreen product. And if a new report proves to be correct, there may be even more uncertainty regarding "NXT UK" on the horizon.