Earlier this week, WWE sent officials to Japan to speak with with different companies about business relations and opening the door for NXT Japan, according to the latest of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter. WWE heads to Japan a handful of times each year for live events and has already lured away some of its biggest stars in Shinsuke Nakamura, Asuka, Kairi Sane and Io Shirai.

Over the last two years, WWE has built up NXT UK, pulling in the best talent from around the region. Last month, WWE not only had the brand's first live TakeOver in Blackpool, but also unveiled a UK Performance Center.

Earlier this week in an interview with The National, Triple H gave more insight into WWE's plan to continue doing this in other parts of the world.

"I can tell you there will be a performance center in India," Triple H said. "There will be a performance center in the Middle East. There will, more than likely, be a performance center in Latin America. We will be replicating this process around the globe, all over."

As WWE looks to bring in new stars, Triple H gave a thumbnail of what WWE's tryout looks like and how they will weed out the contenders from the pretenders.

"We will scour, we will go through those people, we will talk to them, we will whittle that down to the best of the best," Triple H said. "We'll bring them in to try out for us. They'll come in for a few days, we'll put them through some really hard stuff. But we're not just looking to wear them out physically because what we're looking for is, they wear down physically, we're looking for how they handle that mentally. What becomes of them? Are they leaders? When they get tired, do they help the person next to them? Or do they push the person next to them down, to try to succeed, themselves? It's all part of the process."

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

