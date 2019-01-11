WWE To Launch New Performance Center In The UK

WWE has talked about opening international Performance Centers for some time and it looks like the UK Performance Center is finally about to launch.

WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne, Trent Seven and Tyler Bate just appeared on Good Morning Britain to promote Saturday's WWE NXT UK "Takeover: Blackpool" event and Seven said WWE has launched a new Performance Center in a "secret location" in the UK.

One of the GMB hosts mentioned how Saturday's first-ever NXT UK Takeover special is the set-up for a new "training camp" for WWE in the UK. Seven responded, "We're going to be able to go straight from here to our secret location, our new NXT UK Performance Center, right after this. So fantastic news coming out all the way through the day. The fact that we get to go back, the fact that we've had this investment... for the other wrestlers and the British wrestling fanbase, it's pretty exciting."

You can see the video below, which was re-tweeted by Triple H.

It's possible that WWE officially launches the new UK PC this weekend to go along with the "Takeover: Blackpool" buzz. Stay tuned throughout the day for any updates from the UK.