Wrestling Inc.

Singles Match Added To WWE NXT UK "Takeover: Blackpool"

By Marc Middleton | January 09, 2019

Travis Banks vs. Jordan Devlin is now official for Saturday's WWE NXT UK "Takeover: Blackpool" event.

The first-ever NXT UK Takeover event will be held on Saturday from the Empress Ballroom in Blackpool, England. It will air live on the WWE Network at 1:30pm ET beginning with the thirty-minute pre-show.

See Also
Toni Storm Says Pete Dunne "Is On His Way To Becoming" The Best Wrestler In The World

Below is the updated card for the NXT UK "Takeover: Blackpool" event:

WWE UK Title Match
Joe Coffey vs. Pete Dunne (c)

NXT UK Women's Title Match
Toni Storm vs. Rhea Ripley (c)

NXT UK Tag Team Title Tournament Finals
Trent Seven and Tyler Bate vs. James Drake and Zack Gibson

No DQ Match
Eddie Dennis vs. Dave Mastiff

Travis Banks vs. Jordan Devlin

Related Articles

Comments

Recent

NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool Live Coverage This Saturday

Impact Homecoming Results

Most Popular

Back To Top