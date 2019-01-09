Singles Match Added To WWE NXT UK "Takeover: Blackpool"

Travis Banks vs. Jordan Devlin is now official for Saturday's WWE NXT UK "Takeover: Blackpool" event.

The first-ever NXT UK Takeover event will be held on Saturday from the Empress Ballroom in Blackpool, England. It will air live on the WWE Network at 1:30pm ET beginning with the thirty-minute pre-show.

Below is the updated card for the NXT UK "Takeover: Blackpool" event:

WWE UK Title Match

Joe Coffey vs. Pete Dunne (c)

NXT UK Women's Title Match

Toni Storm vs. Rhea Ripley (c)

NXT UK Tag Team Title Tournament Finals

Trent Seven and Tyler Bate vs. James Drake and Zack Gibson

No DQ Match

Eddie Dennis vs. Dave Mastiff

Travis Banks vs. Jordan Devlin