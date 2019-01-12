WWE NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool Live Coverage

Welcome to our Wrestling Inc. Live NXT UK Takeover: Blackpool Viewing Party. Today's show comes from the Empress Ballroom in Blackpool, England. Live coverage will begin at 1:30 pm ET / 10:30 am PT with the Pre-Show, the main card starts at 2 pm ET / 11 am PT.

Below is the full card:

NXT UK CHAMPIONSHIP

Pete Dunne (c) vs. Joe Coffey

NXT UK WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP

Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Toni Storm

NXT UK TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP (VACANT)

Moustache Mountain (Tyler Bate and Trent Seven) vs. Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake and Zack Gibson)

NO DISQUALIFICATION MATCH

Eddie Dennis vs. Dave Mastiff

Travis Banks vs. Jordan Devlin