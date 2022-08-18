Additional NXT UK Releases Revealed In Updates To Rosters On WWE Website

As noted earlier today, WWE "NXT UK" will be going on a hiatus and will be transitioning into the rebranded "NXT Europe" in 2023. Since the announcement, several "NXT UK" talents were released including Emilia McKenzie, Flash Morgan Webster, Amale, Wild Boar, Mark Andrews, Jack Starz, Dave Mastiff, Ashton Smith, Nina Samuels, Sam Gradwell, Dani Luna, Rohan Raja, Primate, Sha Samuels, Kenny Williams, and ring announcer Kirsty Bosley.

Now the releases of more "NXT UK" stars are coming to light, following updates that were made to the rosters on WWE's website. The additional names that have been moved to the "WWE Alumni" section are Eddie Dennis, Amir Jordan, Saxon Huxley, Teoman, Trent Seven, Sid Scala, and Xia Brookside.

Seven had been with WWE since the inaugural two-night tournament in 2017 to crown the first-ever WWE United Kingdom Champion. Seven went on to win the "NXT UK" Tag Team Championship on two occasions alongside his Moustache Mountain tag team partner Tyler Bate.

Brookside made her WWE debut during the 2018 Mae Young Classic. She's the daughter of Robbie Brookside, a longtime wrestler himself who's now a coach at the WWE Performance Center.

Jordan had been with WWE since August 2018, while Huxley made his WWE TV debut on July 28, 2018. Both Jordan and Huxley commented on their WWE releases via Twitter.

Jordan (who also portrayed Tiger Turan) tweeted, "One hell of a ride. Thank you, WWE. It was me in the mask, shocker."

Huxley tweeted, "DAY 1.THERE HE GOES.#NXTUK....."

Dennis made his WWE debut in November 2018 while Teoman made his "NXT UK" debut on March 11, 2021. Scala served as an authority figure starting with his debut on the first episode of "NXT UK."