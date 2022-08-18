Millie McKenzie And Several More WWE NXT UK Talent Released

The hits just keep coming for the "NXT UK" roster today. After it was announced that the brand would be going on hiatus and transitioning into the "NXT Europe" brand in 2023, several talents announced they had been let go from WWE's UK branch, including Flash Morgan Webster, Wild Boar, Mark Andrews, Jack Starz, Dan Mastiff, Amale, and Ashton Smith. Since then, more names are revealing that they've been let go.

The most high-profile name to announce their departure from this latest batch is Millie McKenzie, revealing WWE had let her go in a tweet Thursday afternoon. Other talents who announced their "NXT UK" departure via social media included wrestlers Nina Samuel, Sam Gradwell, Dani Luna, Rohan Raja, The Primate, Sha Samuels, Kenny Williams, and ring announcer Kirsty Bosley.

"Thanks for the memories WWE," McKenzie tweeted.

"What an adventure," Bosley tweeted, along with a photo of her microphone.

"I'm now REALLY skint," Sha Samuels tweeted. "Thanks for the laughs and it was a joy. Appreciate the opportunity WWE."

"Least the last match was my best match," Williams tweeted. "Top Tier on NXT UK tonight!"

"I'm sure I don't need to say it," Luna tweeted. "In a couple months you'll be sick of me already. DANIXLUNA SOON."