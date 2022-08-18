Flash Morgan Webster Makes Big Announcement Regarding His WWE Status

Flash Morgan Webster is making a major change when it comes to his pro wrestling career. The notable NXT UK star took to Twitter on Thursday to announce that he and WWE have officially parted ways.

"As of today WWE and I have come to terms with the terms of my release," Webster tweeted. "I want to thank them for all the opportunities they gave me over last 5 years and looking after me through injury. Excited to see what's next. See you all soon."

Webster became NXT UK Tag Team Champion alongside Mark Andrews, but injury put the star on the shelf for months. Fightful Select reported that Webster turned down an extension from WWE in favor of sticking with the company on a short-term basis while he recuperated. The timetable for his return was in June, but that didn't happen, and now Webster bids farewell to WWE. He signed with the company since 2018 and last wrestled on November 4, 2021.

Webster's exit comes the same day that it was announced NXT UK would be taking a hiatus while WWE establishes WWE Europe for 2023. Webster has previous notoriety in other UK-based promotions such as Progress and Revolution Pro Wrestling.