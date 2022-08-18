Mark Andrews And Recent Tag Partner No Longer Appear To Be Under WWE Contracts

After WWE announced they would be rebranding NXT UK into NXT Europe earlier Thursday morning, it appears the promotion has decided they would also make cuts to the NXT UK roster. Flash Morgan Webster was the first to announce he was leaving WWE this afternoon, and since more released names have begun to trickle out.

Shortly after Webster announced his departure, Wild Boar, a former tag team partner of Webster's, announced he too had been released from the NXT UK brand. Not long after Boar's announcement, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful revealed on Twitter that Mark Andrews, who had been teaming with Webster in NXT UK, was also being released. Andrews has yet to comment on his release, instead, he has posted a photo of himself and Webster. Boar released a statement via Twitter.

"As of today I am no longer under contract with WWE," Boar tweeted. "It's been a wild experience and I'm thankful for everything it's afforded me – I am excited for what's next and I am BUZZING to get back in that ring and GO!"

Like Webster, both Boar and Andrews hail from Wales. Boar was first signed by WWE in 2018, while Andrews was signed in 2017 following stints in Impact Wrestling and Pro Wrestling Guerilla. Andrews most notably participated in the WWE UK Championship tournament in 2017, advancing to the semi-finals. Andrews and Boar were last seen teaming together, unsuccessfully challenging Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs for the NXT UK Tag Team Championships on the July 28 episode of NXT UK.