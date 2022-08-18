WWE Appears To Have Released Dave Mastiff And Three Other NXT UK Stars

Today it was revealed that "WWE NXT UK" is undertaking a brief hiatus and will re-debut in 2023 as "WWE Europe." With that news, it appears many of the current "NXT UK" are seemingly being released. Some of the latest names to join that list seem to include Dave Mastiff, Amale, Jack Starz, and Ashton Smith. Each has alluded that their time with WWE has come to an end on social media.

Starz stated he was grateful for his time with WWE and teased that he and the brand may "meet again" in the future. "A page is turned but history continues to be written. Thank you NXT UK," Amale tweeted in French. Mastiff simply shared a GIF of Napolean Dynamite waving goodbye while Smith wrote "One hell of a ride."

These four names join Flash Morgan Webster, Wild Boar, and Mark Andrews as some of the "NXT UK" stars released today. Mastiff was signed by WWE back in 2018 and had an undefeated streak in "NXT UK" before going into a feud with Joe Coffey. Starz, who tagged with Mastiff, started competing in "NXT UK" in 2017. Smith just recently won the "NXT UK" Tag Team Championships with Oliver Carter, but unfortunately suffered an injury causing the two to drop the titles. Amale earned the designation of being the first French wrestler signed by WWE in 2020. She previously challenged for the "NXT UK" Women's Championship against Meiko Satomura but lost that fight. She later turned face to start 2022 as she continued a feud with Xia Brookside.