New NXT UK Champion Confronts Bron Breakker At WWE NXT Heatwave

WWE appears to be setting up a clash of champions between the top titleholders in "NXT" and "NXT UK".

Bron Breakker is still the "NXT" Champion following Tuesday night's Heatwave special, where he turned away the challenge of JD McDonagh in the show's main event. Breakker's post-match celebration did not last long. It was interrupted by the familiar entrance theme of "NXT UK" star Tyler Bate, who entered the arena with the "NXT UK" Championship over his shoulder.

Regular viewers of "NXT UK" know that, as far as the brand's weekly show is concerned, the eight-man tournament to crown a new top champion on the show just got underway. Last Thursday's episode saw the start of the tournament. Oliver Carter defeat Charlie Dempsey and Trent Seven beat Wolfgang in first-round matches. Carter and Seven are set to meet in the second round of the tournament.

On the opposite side of the bracket, Bate is scheduled to face Kenny Williams in the first round. Bate will presumably advance to face the winner of the final first-round match between Joe Coffey and Mark Andrews. Those matches will be shown during Thursday's episode.

Ilja Dragunov relinquished the "NXT UK" Championship more than a month ago after he suffered an injury to his left leg during a title defense against Wolfgang.

WWE is clearly no longer interested in trying to keep the outcome of the tournament for the "NXT UK" Championship a secret. Instead, it's now focused on a potential champion vs. champion showdown between Breakker and Bate.