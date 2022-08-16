WWE NXT Live Coverage (08/16) - Three Title Matches, Grudge Match

This is Wrestling INC.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" on August 16, 2022!

Three championships will be defended on the show tonight. Bron Breakker will be facing The Irish Ace JD McDonagh for the NXT Championship. The two have had their issues with one another over the course of the last few weeks, and their issues will come to a climax on tonight's show.

Mandy Rose will put her NXT Women's Championship on the line against Zoey Stark. Stark earned the title shot after making her surprising return during the 20 Woman Battle Royal on the show a few weeks ago and won the whole thing after eliminating Cora Jade. Stark looks to seek revenge on Rose and Toxic Attraction for injuring her knee a number of weeks ago.

Carmelo Hayes will also be defending his North American Championship against Giovanni Vinci. During Hayes' birthday celebration on the August 2 of the show, he came to the ring and issued an open challenge. Vinci answered it, but Nathan Frazer ran to the ring and managed to get inside it first to officially answer the call. Vinci then issued a challenge to Hayes last week that ended with the two men brawling.

Tony D'Angelo will meet Santos Escobar in singles action tonight. If Escobar wins, then Legado Del Fantasma are free from tne D'Angelo family, but if D'Angelo wins, then Legado stay with the family and Escobar must leave "NXT 2.0". The D'Angelo family hospitalized Escobar during the July 5 edition of the show. Legado then lost a match during In Your House against the D'Angelo's, subsequently being forced to join the family. Escobar made his triumphant return on the August 2 edition of the show, after launching a surprise attack on D'Angelo and costing the NXT Tag Team Titles.

Cora Jade will also be facing Roxanne Perez in a grudge match. The former NXT Women' Tag Team Champions were officially no more after Jade shockingly turned on Perez during her title match against Mandy Rose a few weeks ago out of jealousy. The following week, Jade then threw her belt in the trash and the titles were vacated.