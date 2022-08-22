WWE Clash At The Castle Set To Air On TV In The UK

WWE's Clash At The Castle is the next premium live event to be taking place, and it will be a historic one as WWE returns to the United Kingdom on Saturday, September 3. This will be WWE's first time hosting a UK stadium show since the 1992 SummerSlam, where The British Bulldog famously defeated Bret Hart in the main event for the Intercontinental Championship.

To mark the occasion, it has been announced by BT Sport that the show will be available on television for UK viewers, rather than the traditional PPV/WWE Network model.

BT announced the news on Twitter, stating, "The first British WWE stadium show in 30 years will be shown live on BT Sport 2 History will be made again #WWECastle | September 3 | @btsportwwe."

The show will be available on the WWE Network, which is still used in the United Kingdom, but BT putting it on television does open the event to more people, including casual fans. BT Sport carries all of WWE's programming on a weekly basis in the UK, including "WWE Raw," "WWE NXT," and "WWE SmackDown." Meanwhile, WWE recently opened up more seats at the Principality Stadium after production holds were lifted.

So far five matches have been confirmed for the show, with Gunther set to defend his Intercontinental Championship against Sheamus, while Liv Morgan will be putting the "SmackDown" Women's Championship on the line as she faces Shayna Baszler. Elsewhere in the women's division, the new trio of IYO SKY, Dakota Kai, and Bayley will be competing against Asuka, Alexa Bliss, and Bianca Belair.

Riddle and Seth Rollins will be competing in singles action after their originally planned WWE SummerSlam match was pulled, while Scotland's own Drew McIntyre will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event.