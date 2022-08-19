WWE Intercontinental Title Match Set For Clash At The Castle

The WWE Intercontinental Championship will be on the line at a "Premium Live Event" for the first time since WrestleMania 37. At Clash at the Castle on September 4th, Gunther will defend the title against the new number one contender, Sheamus.

This match was made official after Sheamus won a "Fatal Five-Way" match on Friday night's "SmackDown" that also featured Happy Corbin, Ricochet, Madcap Moss, and Sami Zayn. Sheamus will be looking to win his first ever Intercontinental Championship, and become WWE's latest grand slam champion. While he's no stranger to championship gold, winning nearly all of the current titles in WWE, the Intercontinental title has always evaded him. The last time Sheamus held singles gold in WWE was last year, when he had a 132-day reign as United States Champion.

Gunther, who just moved up to the "SmackDown" roster back in April of this year, goes into Clash at the Castle looking to continue his reign. Gunther has been a dominant champion ever since winning the title from Ricochet. He's defended the title across live events and episodes of "SmackDown" against the likes of Shinsuke Nakamura, Ricochet, and Madcap Moss.

Not only will this be Gunther's first main roster PLE title defense, but it will also be his first match back on UK soil since the November 11 episode of "NXT UK", where he defeated Nathan Frazer. Gunther's last PLE match in Cardiff was at "NXT UK" Takeover: Cardiff where he defeated Tyler Bate to successfully defend the "NXT UK" Championship.