WWE SmackDown Live Coverage (08/19) - Fatal Five Way Number One Contender's Match, Reigns And McIntyre Face Off

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for the 1200th edition of "WWE SmackDown" on August 19, 2022!

Ricochet, Sheamus, Happy Corbin, Madcap Moss and Sami Zayn will take on one another in a Fatal Five Way Match to determine who will be the new number one contender for the Intercontinental Championship. The winner will go on to face current title holder, Gunther, at Clash of the Castle in Cardiff, Wales at the Principality Stadium on September 4. Gunther captured the championship from Ricochet during the June 10 edition of "SmackDown" after hitting him with a power bomb, and has been a force to be reckoned with over the last few weeks, along with his ally, Ludwig Kaiser.

Toxic Attraction's Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne will square off with Sonya Deville and Natalya in a first round match in the Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament for the vacant titles. The winners will advance and face Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah in the next round. Deville and Natalya were originally slated to take on "NXT 2.0" stars Zoey Stark and Nikkita Lyons, but as announced by Shawn Michaels earlier today, Stark is dealing with an injury while Lyons is "medically unavailable".

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will come face to face with Drew McIntyre ahead of their match at Clash at the Castle. McIntyre became the number one contender after defeating Sheamus on the July 29 edition of "SmackDown" in an Old Fashion Donnybrook Street Fight. During this past Monday's "Raw", the Usos launched an attack on McIntyre following his match with Kevin Owens. McIntyre told the pair to tell Reigns that he would see him on Friday.

The Viking Raiders will also be hosting a Viking funeral for New Day. The two teams have been entangled in a feud over the past few weeks that has gotten increasingly more tense,w with the Raiders attacked Kingston on the ramp last week.