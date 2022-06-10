Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com live “WWE SmackDown” viewing party. Tonight’s show is broadcasting live from the Raising Cane’s River Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

As of early Friday afternoon, three matches were being promoted for tonight’s show:

WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther vs. Ricochet (c)

Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus

Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Lacey Evans vs. Xia Li

Also, Max Dupri has promised to reveal the first client for his Maximum Male Models stable tonight.

Our live coverage will begin at 8 PM ET.

