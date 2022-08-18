WWE Opens Up More Seating For Upcoming Roman Reigns Vs Drew McIntyre Showdown

WWE Clash at the Castle will air on Peacock and the WWE Network on September 3 from Cardiff, Wales. The show centers around the big Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match as Drew McIntyre looks to dethrone current champion Roman Reigns in his backyard of the United Kingdom. Up until now, 70,000 fans have been expected to attend.

However, WWE has opened up more floor seats for the event in Cardiff. Alex McCarthy of the talkWRESTLING podcast is reporting thatthe new tickets became available due to production holds being lifted. If you're interested in attending the event, the new tickets will cost between €70-€100 and can be purchased on Ticketmaster's UK site.

As of this post, only three other matches have been announced for the event: "SmackDown" Women's Champion Liv Morgan defending her title against Shayna Baszler, Riddle battling Seth Rollins, and a trios match as "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka takes on the newly formed faction of Bayley, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai.

The event will mark WWE's first time hosting a UK stadium show premium live event in over 30 years. The last one was the 1992 SummerSlam, where The British Bulldog defeated Bret Hart in the main event for the Intercontinental Championship.