Major Tag Team Match Added To WWE Clash At The Castle

On Monday night's "Raw," the challenge was laid out and accepted. Asuka, Alexa Bliss, and "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair will face Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY at Clash at the Castle on September 4, live from Cardiff, Wales. The match was made during the opening segment of "Raw". After agreeing to the match, the six women brawled all over the arena. The match was later made official.

This is only the latest chapter in the rivalry between Belair and Bayley. Their feud first started back in April 2021.

Belair and Bayley battled in title matches on back-to-back pay-per-views, including a Hell in a Cell match. Their rivalry was set to continue in an "I Quit" Match at Money in the Bank 2021. However, Bayley was sidelined with a torn ACL before it could happen.

Fast forward just over one year, and Belair and Bayley are picking up where they left off. Bayley returned from a torn ACL at SummerSlam alongside Dakota Kai and IYO SKY. Since then, Belair has found her own allies in Asuka and Alexa Bliss.

It's possible that Becky Lynch was set to be part of Belair's team. However, Lynch is now out with an injury. She suffered a separated shoulder during her title match against Belair at SummerSlam.

The teams of Kai & SKY and Asuka & Bliss are also competing in the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament. Kai & SKY advanced with a win over Dana Brooke & Tamina on Monday's "Raw". Both teams have vowed to win the tournament and the vacant titles.

Also announced for the Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event in September is Liv Morgan defending her "SmackDown" Women's Championship against the new #1 contender, Shayna Baszler. We will also see Roman Reigns, defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre. However, with Karrion Kross suddenly in the title picture, it will be interesting to see where things go.