WWE Announces Date And Venue For Seth Rollins Vs. Riddle

A new match is now officially added to the card for WWE Clash at the Castle on September 3 at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

Seth "Freakin" Rollins will take on Riddle. During the August 15 edition of "Raw", Riddle gave an exclusive interview to provide fans with an update on his medical condition. Rollins came to the ring to get a front-row seat. Riddle appeared on the TitanTron, purportedly "via satellite", and said he was glad Rollins was watching, given that he wanted to show fans how slimy "The Visionary" is. He continued on to say that he is medically cleared to compete and will be ready the next time he comes face-to-face with Rollins. Rollins laughed and said that the outcome is always the same when the two meet in the squared circle because he is always three steps ahead. He then said that he wishes he could stomp the last brain cell out of Riddle's brain.

Riddle then revealed that he was actually backstage at the arena. He ran down the ramp and brawled with Rollins. Riddle delivered a suplex before Rollins sent him tumbling over the announce desk. Rollins looked for The Stomp, but Riddle moved out of the way. Rollins retreated through the crowd and Riddle chased after him. Backstage, interviewer Kevin Patrick caught up with Riddle, where he officially issued the challenge to Rollins for the match at Clash at the Castle.

Riddle and Rollins have had major issues with one another over the past few weeks. Rollins attacked Riddle on the July 25 edition of "Raw", curb stomping his neck on the ring steps and causing him to suffer from a kayfabe brachial plexus injury. Riddle appeared on that following weekend's SummerSlam, where Rollins launched a surprise attack which ended with Riddle being stretchered out of the event. He had not been seen since, until Monday night.