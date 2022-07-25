Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com live WWE “Raw” viewing party. Tonight’s show is broadcasting live from New York’s Madison Square Garden.

As of Monday evening, two matches were announced for tonight’s show.

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns & Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. Riddle & The Street Profits

The Mysterios vs. The Judgment Day

WWE is also promoting a celebration marking the 20th anniversary of Rey Mysterio’s debut in the company and an “Impaulsive TV” segment with Logan Paul..

