WWE Superstar Riddle has been in a feud with Seth Rollins as of late, with the former World Champion taking out Riddle on several occasions. The first encounter happened on the “Raw” leading into their match at SummerSlam when Rollins “Stomped” the original bro on steel steps. According to WWE, this led to the former UFC star being diagnosed with a stinger, forcing him to be “medically disqualified” from his match with Rollins.

In typical Riddle fashion, the enigma appeared at the premium live event anyway, calling out Rollins and forcing a brawl between the two. Unfortunately for Riddle, the encounter ended in a similar fashion, with “The Bro” eating a “Stomp” in the middle of the ring as Rollins laughed and celebrated.

During this past Monday’s show, Rollins called for a night of celebration, stating how the WWE didn’t have to see or hear from Riddle. The former WWE Champion also stated that Riddle can now join his friend Randy Orton on the sidelines while both nurse career-threatening injuries.

According to PWInsider.com, however, the injury storyline won’t leave Riddle out of this weekend’s WWE live events, as he’s reportedly slated to wrestle on the shows. The WWE superstar’s last appearances on house shows saw him defeat Rollins in four straight street fights, with his last televised match coming the same night Rollins injured him on “Raw”.

It’s unclear where the WWE will now head with this storyline, as Rollins seems preoccupied with a new storyline involving the Street Profits, and teasing a match against WWE Undisputed World Champion Roman Reigns in the future.

The story between Riddle and Rollins spans beyond just a storyline, as the two have had issues in the past over comments Riddle’s ex-wife made towards Rollins’ wife, Becky Lynch. The comments came in 2019 when his ex-wife body shammed several WWE female stars on social media, leading to a disdain between Rollins and Riddle that still lives on to this day in WWE storytelling.

