WWE held its Sunday Stunner show tonight in Daytona Beach, Florida.

During the main event, Riddle defeated Seth Rollins. Also during the show, Bianca Belair retained the RAW Women’s Title against Carmella, AJ Styles defeated Ciampa, and The Street Profits and Ezekiel defeated Alpha Academy and Theory.

Below are the full results of tonight’s WWE Sunday Stunner, courtesy of PWInsider: 

* Alexa Bliss defeated Doudrop

* Before the next match, a vignette was shown where Ciampa attacked AJ Styles in the locker room area.

* Veer Mahaan defeated Cedric Alexander

* AJ Styles defeated Ciampa

* RAW Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair (c) defeated Carmella

* 6-Man Tag Team Match: The Street Profits and Ezekiel defeated Alpha Academy and Theory

* R-Truth issued an open challenge to anyone in the locker room.Omos accepts the challenge and defeats R-Truth very quickly with a chokeslam.

* 24/7 Championship Match: Triple Threat Match: Dana Brooke (c) vs. Nikki A.S.H. vs. Tamina. Dana Brooke pins Nikki to retain.

* The Mysterios defeated The Judgement Day by DQ

* Main Event time: Daytona Beach Street Fight: Riddle defeated Seth Rollins

 

 

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

counter

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts

By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
TikTok logoFollow Wrestling Inc. on TikTok.