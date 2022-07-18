WWE held its Sunday Stunner show tonight in Daytona Beach, Florida.

During the main event, Riddle defeated Seth Rollins. Also during the show, Bianca Belair retained the RAW Women’s Title against Carmella, AJ Styles defeated Ciampa, and The Street Profits and Ezekiel defeated Alpha Academy and Theory.

Below are the full results of tonight’s WWE Sunday Stunner, courtesy of PWInsider:

* Alexa Bliss defeated Doudrop

* Before the next match, a vignette was shown where Ciampa attacked AJ Styles in the locker room area.

* Veer Mahaan defeated Cedric Alexander

* AJ Styles defeated Ciampa

* RAW Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair (c) defeated Carmella

* 6-Man Tag Team Match: The Street Profits and Ezekiel defeated Alpha Academy and Theory

* R-Truth issued an open challenge to anyone in the locker room.Omos accepts the challenge and defeats R-Truth very quickly with a chokeslam.

* 24/7 Championship Match: Triple Threat Match: Dana Brooke (c) vs. Nikki A.S.H. vs. Tamina. Dana Brooke pins Nikki to retain.

* The Mysterios defeated The Judgement Day by DQ

* Main Event time: Daytona Beach Street Fight: Riddle defeated Seth Rollins

The city of Daytona Beach played a pivotal role on my road towards embarking upon a @WWE career. Whenever I return, I’m filled with endless gratitude and overwhelming humility. #WWEDaytonaBeach. pic.twitter.com/1gvUgmL42j — Byron Saxton (@ByronSaxton) July 17, 2022

Street Profits and Ezekiel over Alpha Academy and Theory. #WWEDaytonaBeach pic.twitter.com/z3Fl54x8KX — Jeff Wilen (@JAWBreaker386) July 18, 2022

Rey Mysterio and son get the win over Judgment Day. They used the Eddie Guerrero chair finish and Balor got DQ’d. #WWEDaytonaBeach @reymysterio @FinnBalor pic.twitter.com/HBdeAJzqrJ — Jeff Wilen (@JAWBreaker386) July 18, 2022

Dana Brooke with the dub over Nikki A.S.H. and Tamina. 24-7 title change teases after amounted to nothing. #WWEDaytonaBeach pic.twitter.com/iZvycu2tAc — Jeff Wilen (@JAWBreaker386) July 18, 2022

