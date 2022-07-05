Several of the stars of WWE haven’t slowed down since Friday night’s SmackDown. Along with their televised appearances on Friday, Saturday, and tonight — Monday — several of the top WWE stars were still performing on Sunday night at a live event.

The company returned to Tucson, Arizona this past Sunday for an inter-promotional show, main evented by a street fight between Seth Rollins and Riddle. The two men have recently started a feud on television, adding to it earlier tonight on “Raw” after Rollins won a match against Ezekiel. Riddle would sneak into the ring and hit an RKO on Rollins, akin to his RK-Bro tag team partner, Randy Orton.

Other top stars like Drew McIntyre, WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther, and Shinsuke Nakamura also appeared. WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair arguably had the most difficult challenge of the night, as she was scheduled to defend her Women’s Title against Asuka, Carmella, and Becky Lynch in a four-way match.

You can see the full results from Sunday’s WWE Live Event below, courtesy of “PWInsider“.

Drew McIntyre defeated Sheamus

The Viking Raiders defeated The New Day

Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Jinder Mahal

WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair won a Fatal Four-Way over Asuka, Carmella and Becky Lynch.

Omos defeated Cedric Alexander.

WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther defeated Ricochet.

Riddle defeated Seth Rollins in a Street Fight.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]