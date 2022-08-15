WWE Raw Live Coverage (08/15) - United States Championship Match, Riddle To Give Exclusive Interview
This is Wrestling INC.'s official live coverage for "WWE Raw" on August 15, 2022!
A historic United States Championship match will take place on the show tonight as current title holder Bobby Lashley will be defending against AJ Styles in their first-ever singles match. The two men have both been having their separate issues with the duo of The Miz and Ciampa over the last few weeks. Ciampa also beat Styles two weeks ago in a mini tournament to earn a shot at the title last week.
Alexa Bliss and Asuka will be facing Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. in a first-round match as part of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament. The company announced the tournament on the August 5 edition of "SmackDown" after the former champions Naomi and Sasha Banks vacated the titles following their suspension and walkout during the May 16 episode of "Raw". Alexa Bliss and Asuka have been allies over the last couple of weeks, along with current "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair following the surprise return of Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky at Summerslam. Bayley, Kai, and Sky interfered in the match between the two on the August 1 edition of "Raw", subsequently causing the two women to become involved in the issues between Belair and the trio. Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah of "SmackDown" will be facing the winners of the upcoming match this Friday between Sonya Deville and Natalya vs. "NXT 2.0" stars Zoey Stark and Nikkita Lyons.
Riddle will be providing an update on his future in an exclusive interview on the show tonight. Riddle hasn't been seen since Seth "Freakin" Rollins injured him on the July 25 edition of "Raw". Riddle wasn't medically cleared to compete at that weekend's Summerslam. He appeared on the show to call Rollins out, but Rollins launched a surprise attack on him to take him out.
We hear from Judgment Day
The show is coming to you live from Washington, D.C.! Corey Graves, Byron Saxton and Jimmy Smith greet audiences at home.
Judgment Day then comes to the ring as we head to a video of the events involving them and the Mysterio's last week. The crowd loudly boos them as Rhea Ripley says that they run "Raw". She says that's been the harsh reality to the Mysterio's and says that she proved she was Dominik's papi as she destroyed his soul. Finn Balor says he doesn't get why everyone loves the Mysterio's and informs the crowd they will not be there tonight. He says that he destroyed Rey to solidify his legendary status in the business. Damian Priest asks what he won't do to Edge next week and asks fans if they want to see the Rated-R Superstar. Priest says he isn't here because he's promoting his match next week. He says he needs no one to deal with him and he will put the final nail in his coffin. He says Balor and Ripley won't be at ringside. He says that Toronto will no longer be his hometown, but the place Priest retired him. He says that retirement will be Beth Phoenix wheeling him around and feeding him through a tube.
Rey Mysterio appears out of nowhere and takes out Balor and Priest with a surprise attack. Ripley gets in the ring and taunts Rey, telling him to hit her. Balor tries to attack him with a chair, but Rey grabs it and hits both Balor and Priest with it. He looks to hit Balor, but Ripley protects him. This gives Priest the chance to kick him before Ripley delivers a DDT to him on the chair. Balor climbs to the top rope and delivers the Coup De Grace on the chair. Judgment Day stand tall over Rey as officials check on him.