WWE Raw Live Coverage (08/15) - United States Championship Match, Riddle To Give Exclusive Interview

This is Wrestling INC.'s official live coverage for "WWE Raw" on August 15, 2022!

A historic United States Championship match will take place on the show tonight as current title holder Bobby Lashley will be defending against AJ Styles in their first-ever singles match. The two men have both been having their separate issues with the duo of The Miz and Ciampa over the last few weeks. Ciampa also beat Styles two weeks ago in a mini tournament to earn a shot at the title last week.

Alexa Bliss and Asuka will be facing Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. in a first-round match as part of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament. The company announced the tournament on the August 5 edition of "SmackDown" after the former champions Naomi and Sasha Banks vacated the titles following their suspension and walkout during the May 16 episode of "Raw". Alexa Bliss and Asuka have been allies over the last couple of weeks, along with current "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair following the surprise return of Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky at Summerslam. Bayley, Kai, and Sky interfered in the match between the two on the August 1 edition of "Raw", subsequently causing the two women to become involved in the issues between Belair and the trio. Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah of "SmackDown" will be facing the winners of the upcoming match this Friday between Sonya Deville and Natalya vs. "NXT 2.0" stars Zoey Stark and Nikkita Lyons.

Riddle will be providing an update on his future in an exclusive interview on the show tonight. Riddle hasn't been seen since Seth "Freakin" Rollins injured him on the July 25 edition of "Raw". Riddle wasn't medically cleared to compete at that weekend's Summerslam. He appeared on the show to call Rollins out, but Rollins launched a surprise attack on him to take him out.