Latest Betting Odds For WWE Clash At The Castle

Two weeks away from WWE's monumental Clash In The Castle event on September 3rd, many fans are already looking to make bets on the winners and losers of the show. Luckily, the betting odds for the top five matches on the card have recently been revealed by BetOnline and are available to view now.

As of now, the odds favor the reigning champions heading into WWE's return to Cardiff, but a lot can change over the next two weeks to put their chances into question. Of these championship encounters, it appears that the match to pay attention to is the main event of the show, Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre. Though the odds have shifted into Reign's favor since August 8th, the question of how long he can continue his groundbreaking run as WWE Undisputed Universal Champion still looms amongst many fans and betters.

Elsewhere on the card, the hot new faction of Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky are projected to win their trios debut at Clash at the Castle against Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss. Seth Rollins is also heading into the show as the favorite against Riddle in their first-ever televised singles match.

Singles Match Winner:

-160 Seth Rollins

+120 Riddle

WWE Intercontinental Championship Match Winner:

-600 Gunther (c)

+350 Sheamus

Six-Women Tag Team Match Winner:

-450 Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky

+275 Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss

SmackDown Women's Championship Match Winner:

-400 Liv Morgan (c)

+250 Shayna Baszler

WWE Undisputed Universal Championship Match Winner:

-160 Roman Reigns (c)

+120 Drew McIntyre