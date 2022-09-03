Solo Sikoa Makes WWE Main Roster Debut At Clash At The Castle

"NXT" Superstar Solo Sikoa made his main roster debut this Saturday, September 3 at the Clash at the Castle event.

Sikoa made his debut while helping his cousin Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns retain his title against Drew McIntyre. His older brothers Jey and Jimmy Uso weren't at the event due to not being cleared. The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions were attacked by McIntyre this past Friday on "SmackDown."

During the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match, Sikoa stopped the referee from counting to three after McIntyre hit a Claymore. McIntyre went after Sikoa, which allowed Reigns to hit a spear and pin him.

Sikoa signed with WWE in August 2021 and he made his "NXT" debut during Halloween Havoc 2021, where he took out Grayson Waller during a segment between Waller and LA Knight.

He last competed on TV on the August 2 episode of "NXT," where he defeated Von Wagner in a Falls Count Anywhere match. A week later, WWE announced on the August 9 edition of "NXT 2.0" that he suffered a sprained PCL.

Before signing with WWE, Sikoa trained at his father Rikishi's KnokX Pro Wrestling promotion. He also played college football.

Clash at the Castle took place at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. Reigns wasn't the only one to retain his title during the event, WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan retained her title against Shayna Baszler and Gunther defeated Sheamus to retain the WWE Intercontinental Title.