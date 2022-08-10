WWE Announces Injury To Solo Sikoa
The Bloodline may run the show on the main roster, with Roman Reigns and the Usos currently laboring under the weight of a collective six championship belts, but down in WWE developmental program "NXT 2.0," another member of the legendary Anoa'i family has quietly been rising up the ranks. Solo Sikoa, the Usos' younger brother, made his "NXT 2.0" debut in November 2021, sporting blonde hair to help him stand out from his tag team champion siblings and picking up multiple wins over former "NXT" titleholders like Roderick Strong, Santos Escobar, and JD McDonagh. After an impressive series of matches against Von Wagner in recent weeks, reports began flying about a potential move to the main roster (though it remains unclear whether he'd join his family in the Bloodline) and at the very least, it was expected that Sikoa would soon be in line for an "NXT" Championship match against Bron Breakker.
However, as announced on last night's episode of "WWE NXT," a recent development on the injury front has seemingly thrown a wrench in those potential plans.
'I can't sit out that long, man'
A week after his victory over Wagner in a Falls Count Anywhere Match, WWE announced on the August 9 edition of "NXT 2.0" that Sikoa has suffered a sprained PCL, and as a result will be out of action for a period of four to six weeks. While there's not currently any reason to believe the injury isn't legitimate, it was announced in a backstage segment that depicted Sikoa being tended to by medical personnel in the trainer's room. Sikoa was not happy upon hearing the expected timeline of his recovery.
"That's way too long for me to sit out," he said. "I can't sit out that long, man."
The segment wasn't just used to announce the injury — Sikoa had an interaction with former "NXT" North American Champion Cameron Grimes, who was then himself confronted by Joe Gacy. The two recent kicked off a storyline involving Gacy's pursuit of Grimes, attempting to convince Grimes to become a willing member of Gacy's "family." The North American title, which will be contested next week in a match between reigning champion Carmelo Hayes and undefeated newcomer Giovanni Vinci, was also mentioned by Sikoa, suggesting that championship might lie somewhere in his future.