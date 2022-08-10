WWE Announces Injury To Solo Sikoa

A week after his victory over Wagner in a Falls Count Anywhere Match, WWE announced on the August 9 edition of "NXT 2.0" that Sikoa has suffered a sprained PCL, and as a result will be out of action for a period of four to six weeks. While there's not currently any reason to believe the injury isn't legitimate, it was announced in a backstage segment that depicted Sikoa being tended to by medical personnel in the trainer's room. Sikoa was not happy upon hearing the expected timeline of his recovery.

"That's way too long for me to sit out," he said. "I can't sit out that long, man."

The segment wasn't just used to announce the injury — Sikoa had an interaction with former "NXT" North American Champion Cameron Grimes, who was then himself confronted by Joe Gacy. The two recent kicked off a storyline involving Gacy's pursuit of Grimes, attempting to convince Grimes to become a willing member of Gacy's "family." The North American title, which will be contested next week in a match between reigning champion Carmelo Hayes and undefeated newcomer Giovanni Vinci, was also mentioned by Sikoa, suggesting that championship might lie somewhere in his future.