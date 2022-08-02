Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live “WWE NXT” Viewing Party! Don’t forget to share our Viewing Party with your friends on social media and be sure to chime in with your thoughts about the show in the comments section below. Make sure you keep hitting that refresh button to stay up to date with all of the latest coverage.

Here is what happened on the show tonight:

The show begins with Vic Joseph and Wade Barrett greeting audiences at home. Toxic Attraction, Kayden Carter, Katana Chance, Valentina Feroz, Yulisa Leon, Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley all come to the ring.

Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne) vs. Kayden Carter and Katana Chance vs. Valentina Feroz and Yulisa Leon vs. Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley in a Fatal 4-Way Elimanation Match for the vacant NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles

Paxley and Carter begin the action. The bell rings and the two lock up. Jayne manages to make the blind tag as Paxley delivers a shoulder tackle. Jayne tags in Dolin and Oaxley delivers a drop kick. Nile tags in and delivers a couple forearms to Dolin. She knocks her to the mat, then tags Paxley back in. Carter makes the blind tag in and sends Paxley into the corner. Feroz tags in and deliver a head scissors to Carter. Leon tags in and goes for a pin, but Carter kicks out.

Feroz tags back in and Carter hits her with a super kick. Nile trips Carter before Chance takes down Nile. Leon sends Feroz into the women on the outside before taking flight over the top rope. Leon sends Carter into the ring, then goes for a pin but Carter kicks out. Paxley tags in and Leon delivers a suplex to her. Feroz tags in and the two go for a pin, but Nile breaks it up. Nile tags in and delivers a vicious right hand to Feroz. She pins Feroz to eliminate her and Leon.

Dolin hops in and rolls up Nile. Nile kicks out and Jayne tags in. Nile delivers a chop to Jayne, then rolls her up but Jayne kicks out. Nile delivers a kick to Jayne before tagging in Paxley. Chance tags in and Paxley delivers a vertical suplex to Chance. She goes for a pin but Chance kicks out. Nile tags in and delivers a drop kick, followed by a forearm. She sends Chance into the corner with a kick, then goes for a pin but Nile kicks out. Paxley tags back in and Chance sends Paxley face first into the mat. She goes for a pin but Paxley kicks out.

Carter tags in and sends Paxley off her shoulders. Jayne tags in on Carter and goes for a pin to eliminate Nile and Paxley. Toxic Attraction stare down Carter and Chance. The two teams brawl with one another before Jayne gets Carter up on her shoulders. Carter escapes and she looks for a pin. Jayne manages to roll her up, but isn’t able to. Dolin tags in and deliver a leg sweep. She goes for a pin but Carter kicks out. Carter delivers a super kick to Dolin’s face, then goes for a pin but she kicks out.

The crowd cheers loud for Carter and Chance as Chance tags in. Dolin delivers a side slam to Chance, then tags in Jayne. They deliver a double kick, then Jayne pins Chance but Carter delivers a kick to Jayne to break it up.

All four women are down. Jayne and Chance exchange chops with one another before Jayne delivers a knee to Chance. Chance delivers the Soul Food to Jayne, then tags in Carter. They look for their finisher, but Dolin drags Carter out of the ring. Chance takes her down with a crossbody and Chance tags back in. Chance hits the 450 with the help of Carter to become the new NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions to a massive pop!

Winners: Kayden Carter and Katana Chance

Confetti rains down from the ceiling as we head backstage to Brooks Jensen, Josh Briggs and Fallon Henley. McKenzie Mitchell asks what’s next for them and they say they’re going to keep on going. Joe Gacy and the Dyad walk in and Reed takes notice of Henley looking at him. They tell her to look into their eyes because she looks lost.

We go back to the ring with Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams. They say life is great and they’ve been starting up drama with Wes Lee. They say that they are there to celebrate Hayes’ birthday before he issues an open challenge for the North American Championship. Giovanni Vinci comes to the ring to answer the call. Nathan Frazer runs to the ring and beats Vinci into the ring to answer the call. Vinci joins commentary.

Carmelo Hayes vs. Nathan Frazer

The bell rings and the two lock up. They exchange submissions before Hayes manages to roll up Frazer. Frazer kicks out and Hayes pushes him. Frazer delivers a drop kick before sending him groin first into the ring post. Hayes hits the Fade Away, then goes for a pin but Frazer kicks out. Hayes deliver a chop to Frazer, followed by a leaping lariat off the ropes. He goes for a pin, but Frazer kicks out. Hayes delivers several right hands to Frazer, then rolls up Frazer. Frazer kicks out and sends Hayes to the outside. Hayes gets back in the ring and Frazer hits him with three right hands. He sends him into the ropes and fires down right hands. He tackles Hayes to the mat and hits him with more right hands. He hits a couple super kicks on Hayes, then goes for a pin but Hayes kicks out.

Hayes rolls to the outside and Frazer delivers a taupe suicida onto the commentary desk. He sends Hayes back into the ring and climbs to the top rope, but Vinci pushes him off. This allows Hayes to hit the Fade Away off the top rope for the win.

Winner: Carmelo Hayes

We head backstage to JD McDanagh and Bron Breakker making their ways to the ring before we go to a commercial break.

Back form the break, Barrett, Breakker and McDanah are in the ring sitting at a table.

Heatwave Summit between NXT Champion Bron Breakker and JD McDonagh

McDanagh says he doesn’t want to talk about the past, but the now. He wants to talk about Heatwave and says he’s never been in the ring with anyone like Breakker. He says he sees the fire in his eyes, but he wants to stomp it out. He says that he will tear Breakker’s bones off their muscles and the only other screams besides his will be the ring announcer yelling that he is the new NXT Champion.

Breakker has the floor and he says that he has studied McDanagh’s NXT UK career. He says he might be the smartest opponent he’s ever faced and he knows to play mind games with him. He says he will break him and calls himself an animal.

McDanagh says that Breakker believes everything that comes out of his mouth. He says that while he likes to endure pain, he lives for it. Barrett gives the Heatwave contract to McDanagah and he says he won’t sign it because he wants Breakker to sign it first. Breakker says he isn’t afraid of McDanagh and signs his name on the dotted line. McDanagh says that the summit won’t end in violence, but in blood. He draws some blood from his finger and signs it with that.

McDanagh offers his hand to Breakker and Breakker raises the title instead.

Backstage, we head to the Creed Brothers. Apollo Crews walks in and wishes them the best. They say he’s welcome to join them in the gym anytime and Crews tells them to watch his back. Crews leaves and Damon Kemp walks in. He says Roderick Strong is “running late”.

We then head to Dolin and Jayne freaking out backstage after losing the titles. Mandy Rose walks in and says they cheated. She says they will get them next time.

Mandy Rose comes to the ring as we head to commercial.

Mandy Rose vs. Sarray

Back from the break, the match has started. Rose has the upper hand with a kick. Sarray comes back with a kick and a boot to Rose. Rose sends Sarray into the corner, then delivers a few boots to her midsection. Rose gloats and goes for a pin, but Sarray kicks out. Sarray rolls up Rose but Rose kicks out. Rose hits a face buster, then goes for a pin but Sarray kicks out. Sarray hits a drop kick on Rose, then fires down some forearms. Sarray delivers an arm drag off the ropes, then trips Rose. She hits a missile drop kick to Rose’s face, followed by a suplex. Rose kicks out. Rose hits a spine buster on Sarray, then goes for a pin but she kicks out. Rose hits the Bicycle Knee for the win.

Winner: Mandy Rose

After the match, she addresses Zoey Stark and tells her this is what awaits her. Rose grabs a chair from the timekeeper’s area and hits Sarray in the spine. She hits her in the midsection, then puts her knee in the chair. Stark runs down to the ring to level Rose and save Sarray.

We then get a video package hyping up Tiffany Stratton before we head to another commercial break.

Back from the break, we head to Axiom and McKenzie Mitchell. He says he’s excited to be here before Duke Hudson walks in and says he doesn’t belong there. He says he’s undersized and undeserving. He says the two are night and day before Axiom says he isn’t afraid of him. Hudson hits him with a right hand and the two start to move through the backstage area brawling. They hit one another with knees, forearms and chops. They eventually spill into the ringside arena before Hudson sends Axiom into the apron spine first. Hudson sends Axiom into the ring, before delivering a few kicks followed by an Airplane Slam. Hudson grabs a mic and tells the audience that’s why you don’t believe in your heroes because they always let you down. Axiom grabs the mic and tells Hudson he’s wrong and he can prove it.

Duke Hudson vs. Axiom

The bell rings and Hudson sends Axiom into the corner before delivering several shoulders to his midsection and kicking him off the top turn buckle to the outside. Hudson tosses him back in the ring before hitting a spine buster. Hudson hits a right hand, followed by a couple elbow drops. Hudson looks for the Razor’s Edge, but Axiom counters and sends him into the corner with a hurricanrana. He rolls up Hudson for the win.

Winner: Axiom

We head backstage to Wes Lee and McKenzie Mitchell. He says he is irked that Williams thinks he’s Muhammad Ali. He says that while is a legend, Williams is only a legend in his mind. He throws down a challenge to Williams for a Round Match next week and says it’s his move.

Back at ringside, the D’Angelo family and Legado Del Fastima come to the ring. The Creed Brothers and Damon Kemp follow.

The Creed Brothers (Brutus and Julius) vs. Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo for the NXT Tag Team Championships

Julius and D’Angelo start off the action. The bell rings and Julius sends D’Angelo to the mat. Stacks and Brutus both tag in as Brutus sends Stacks flying to the mat. Brutus delivers an arm drag before tagging in Julius. Julius delivers a back breaker before D’Angelo tags in. D’Angelo delivers a kick to Julius, followed by a Tornado Throw. We head to a commercial break.

Back from the break, Stacks has the upper hand. Brutus tags in, but Stacks rolls out of the ring. Brutus tags him back in and pushes Stacks across the ring with the Brutus Smash. Stacks slams Brutus’ hand into the steel steps, then tags in D’Angelo. D’Angelo stomps on Brutus’ hand, then tags Stacks back in. D’Angelo delivers an underhook suplex before Stacks locks in an arm and hand submission. Brutus fires back with a forearm, then brings Brutus to his knees. Stacks goes flying off the top turnbuckle, but Brutus moves out of the way and makes the hot tag to Julius.

Julius levels D’Angelo, then delivers a couple suplexes. He delivers a drop kick, but D’Angelo hits a back elbow. The two hit one another with a double drop kick. Julius looks to tag in Brutus, but Stacks pulls him off the apron and beats him down in the ring. While the referee is distracted, Electra Lopez hands D’Angelo a crow bar. He goes to grab it but Santos Escobar makes his return and keeps him from getting it. He hits him with a forearm before Brutus hits their finisher for the win while the rest of Legado Del Fantasma keep Stacks from breaking up the fall.

Winners: The Creed Brothers

After the match, we get a video package of Roxanne Perez discussing her betrayal at the hands of Cora Jade and challenges her to a match at Heatwave.

We head backstage to Jade and McKenzie Mitchell. She says no to Perez’s challenge and says she’s trying to make her look like the bad guy. Rose walks in and asks her to take out Zoey Stark. Jade says no because it’s a one sided deal, but Rose says that if she does it she can be Rose’s challenger at Heatwave.

We head back to ringside where Brooks Jensen, Josh Briggs and Fallon Henley head to the ring. We then head to a commercial break.

Back from the break, we head backstage to Kayden Carter and Katana Chance. They say they are so grateful they won the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles and say they have been through the worst of times with one another. They thank fans.

Back at ringside, Joe Gacy and the Dyad are in the ring.

Joe Gacy vs. Brooks Jensen

The bell rings and the two lock up. Jensen hits Gacy with a right hand, followed by a kick. Gacy hits a spine buster, followed by an elbow. He goes for a pin but Jensen kicks out. Gacy hits Jensen with a spinning heel kick before the Dyad stare down Fallon Henley. Pretty Deadly run into the ring, causing the distraction to allow Gacy to hit his finisher for the win.

Winner: Joe Gacy

Gacy addresses Cameron a grimes after the match and says he can fill the hole within him. We head backstage and see Grimes watching. Backstage, we head to the D’Angelo fuming about Escobar and Legado Del Fastasma betraying them. Escobar calls D’Angelo and asks how his jaw is. Escobar says they’re almost even as D’Angelo says he will be done the next time he sees him. D’Angelo challenges him to “one final accord” without Legado Del Fantasma or Stacks and he accepts.

Back at ringside, Alba Fyre comes down, followed by Lash Legend.

Back from the break, the match has begun.

Alba Fyre vs. Lash Legend

Legend has the upper hand on Fyre and is beating her down. She hits her with right hands, followed by a Back Rack. She hits Fyre with a Face Buster, then goes for a pin but Fyre kicks out. Legend hits Fyre with a vertical suplex, but Fyre comes back with a Tornado DDT. Legend hits Fyre with a forearm, before Fyre climbs to the top turn buckle. She looks for the double stomp, but Legend moves out of the way. Legend grabs her bat, but Fyre delivers a super kick to her. She delivers another kick, followed by a Gory Bomb and a Swanton Bomb off the top rope for the win.

Winner: Alba Fyre

We head backstage to Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes discussing the round match Wes Lee challenged Williams to earlier. A bunch of women ask them if they can jump start a car and they go to “help”.

Back from the break, we head backstage to Nikkita Lyons. She said Kiana James didn’t have to make a power point about her and says she’s been dealing with women like her for her whole life. She says she’s not changing for anyone, but throws out a challenge to James next week.

Commentary then run down the card for next week’s show. We go back to ringside to Von Wagner and Mr. Stone. Solo Sikoa follows.

Von Wagner vs. Solo Sikoa in a Falls Count Anywhere Match

The bell rings and Sikoa hits Wagner with a chop. He sends Wagner to the mat and they head outside the ring. Sikoa delivers a shoulder block to Wagner, then goes for a pin but Wagner kicks out. Sikoa sends Wagner back into the ring, then delivers a splash to him in the corner. He hits Wagner with a body slam, followed by a double knee and goes for a pin but Wagner kicks out again. The two men spill to the outside before Wagner sends Sikoa into the apron and the steel ring steps.

Wagner tosses Sikoa back in the ring, then puts the steel steps in the ring and grabs some chairs. Wagner this Sikoa with the chair in the back three times before delivering a side slam into the chairs. He goes for a pin, but Sikoa kicks out. Wagner assaults Sikoa with a chair again, then sets two chair up facing one another. He body slams Sikoa through them, then goes for a pin but Sikoa kicks out once again. Wagner delivers a knee to Sikoa’s head, the sends him to outside the ring. He delivers a clothesline to Sikoa, then moves things off the commentary desk. Sikoa manages to counter and deliver a Samoan Drop onto the desk. He goes for a pin but Wagner kicks out.

The two men head backstage and out the arena to where Trick Williams, Carmelo Hayes and the women are in the parking lot. Wagner sends Sikoa into the fence, the body slams Sikoa into a dumpster and closes it. Sikoa pops out of it and hits Wagner with a trash bag. Sikoa gets out of the dumpster and sends him head first into the garage. He delivers a few knees to Wagner’s head on the fence before they head back inside to the backstage arena. Wagner delivers another side slam to Sikoa through a table, then goes for a pin but Sikoa kicks out. Wagner sits Sikoa in an office chair and hits a right hand. He grabs a chair and looks to hit him over the head, but Sikoa grabs a fire extinguisher and sprays him with it.

The two men the ring again before Sikoa hits a super kick and a Samoan Drop. He picks up a chair left behind in the ring and brutally hits Wagner in the spine with it. He drags the steel steps in the middle of the ring and hits a spine buster on top of them. He goes for a pin, but Wagner manages to kick out again. Sikoa climbs to the top turn buckle, but Mr. Stone grabs his ankle to prevent him from flying. Sikoa fights him off and Wagner manages to knock Sikoa off the top. They head back to the outside again where Sikoa manages to send Wagner into the ring post. He hits Wagner with two super kicks, the second of which lands him on the commentary desk. Sikoa climbs to the top turn buckle, then hits a Frog Splash onto the commentary desk. He breaks it and pins Wagner for the win.

Winner: Solo Sikoa

