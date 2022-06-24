Solo Sikoa may not be paired with his brothers Jimmy and Jey Uso, but he prefers it that way. The NXT star sat down with BT Sport to talk about the development of his “solo” stardom and noted that there was initial intrigue at the idea of pairing him up with his tag team champion siblings. Sikoa felt okay about the potential pairing, but he knows that being on his own could have its benefits.

“I need to do me, man,” he said. “The world needs to see me. They’ve already seen them. They already seen what they can do. It all worked out just fine.”

Sikoa is part of the legendary Anoa’i family, which has produced numerous WWE superstars, including the Wild Samoans, the Tonga Kid, Rikishi, Rosey, and Umaga, as well as WWE Champions Yokozuna, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and reigning champion Roman Reigns. WWE is currently making good use of the family’s legacy, allying Reigns with his cousins, the Usos — Sikoa’s brothers — as the Bloodline.

“Before I debuted on TV, they were like, ‘We’ll just put you with your brothers,'” Sikoa said. “And then the next meeting was like, ‘Let’s see what you can do on your own.’ And I felt like that was the fire that I can [say] ‘Okay, now this is my time, this is my time for fans to recognize me as Solo.”

Sikoa did indicate his short, blonde hair, and how that has helped him stand out in the world that is already familiar with the Usos. “Before man, I had black hair, so we all did really look alike,” he said.

“I don’t want to be referred to as their brother, their cousin, I want people to recognize me for me.”

The Usos mentioned early on how they’d like to see their brother eventually join The Bloodline. Sikoa is currently in the midst of a feud with Grayson Waller, and the two battled one another on the latest episode of “NXT,” with Waller coming out on top after an ace crusher.

