During the latest episode of WWE After the Bell, Jimmy and Jey Uso joined the show to talk about their recent success as members of The Bloodline, whether or not they’re looking to add to the faction, and Paul Heyman’s impact on their careers.

The Usos also spoke about their little brother, Solo Sikoa, who debuted in NXT in October. Jey Uso talked about Solo and revealed what information they told their little brother to help him succeed in the WWE, including changing his look to make himself stand out on his own.

“Coming from a big family, man, it’s hard to make your own footprint in the sand, so we told little bro, you’ve got to find your way. We’ve been right through this fire before,” Jey said. “You’ve got to find what works for you, man. He’s down there doing his thing and every single day he’s like, ‘yo, did you watch my match? Is there anything you’ve got? What about my promos, is there anything you can tell me to do?’ I was like, ‘How about the first thing is don’t look like us, try not to look like us.’

“We look a lot alike, so he had long hair, he chopped his hair and dyed his hair. Went from the Air Forces to barefoot, he’s uncomfortable in the ring barefoot but he’s just doing whatever he needs to do to make his mark. I told him he’ll find it. I remember Randy Orton telling us he wasn’t Randy Orton until six years into the game, and then he started finding Randy Orton. It dawned on me that, man, like, that’s what it is, the grind of just constantly throwing at the wall and whatever sticks, sticks, and if it doesn’t, we’re going to keep throwing. All we do is throw at the wall.”

Jimmy Uso also talked about his brother and revealed that one day, they’d like to get Sikoa into The Bloodline. The current SmackDown Tag Team Champion said they’re happy with what their brother has done in NXT thus far, and told him about the long road ahead he has to achieve success in the business.

“Always trying to evolve,” Jimmy said. “You’re going to get left behind or you’re going to stay in the mix. And when you get here, you either sink or swim. That’s as simple as it can get, it doesn’t matter if you’re running things down there or whatever. When you get up here, we’re going to find out what you’re really made of. You’re either going to crack or deliver as we do, and the sucky part about this, little brother, it’s going to be hard. We’re all big timing and then you’ve got little bro and he’s next in line. It’s going to be hard for him, but stick to the script and we always got his back. We love him, he’s doing great down there. I can’t wait until we expand this Bloodline, and trust me Uce, we expanding deep.”

