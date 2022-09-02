WWE SmackDown Live Coverage (09/02) - Roman Reigns Celebrates Two Years As Universal Champion, Ronda Rousey Faces Final Judgment

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE SmackDown" on September 2, 2022!

Roman Reigns is set to celebrate his two year anniversary as the Universal Champion tonight. Reigns defeated The Fiend and Braun Strowman to win the Universal Championship at Payback 2020 after turning heel two days earlier on "SmackDown". He then won the WWE Championship from Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 in a Winner Takes All match to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. He is set to put his titles on the line tomorrow night at Clash At The Castle in Cardiff, Wales against #1 Contender, Drew McIntyre.

Ronda Rousey will face her "Final Judgment". Rousey has been on a rampage over the past few weeks after losing to Liv Morgan at Summerslam for the "SmackDown" Women's Champion. The match ended in a controversial finish after Rousey had Morgan in an arm bar. Morgan managed to turn it into a pinning predicament, but before the referee could finish the three count, Morgan tapped to the submission maneuver. The referee failed to catch it and determined that Morgan was still the title holder. Rousey was suspended after attacking the official post-match before being arrested a couple of weeks ago for trespassing and attacking other officials.

Karrion Kross will be making his in-ring debut with his manager, Scarlett, by his side. Kross returned during the August 5 edition of the show, attacking McIntyre during a confrontation with Reigns. He has been keeping his eye on the Undisputed Universal Title picture since then. Will he be able to gain some momentum by winning to become the next challenger?

The New Day will take on the Viking Raiders in a Viking Rules match. The two stables have been involved in an increasingly personal feud over the past several weeks. They have both launched surprise attacks on one another, using various weapons such as kendo sticks and shields. The Raiders then held a Viking Funeral for New Day before The New Day got their revenge last week by using a retirement ruse to lure them into an attack.