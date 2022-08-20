Independent Wrestling Star Arrests Ronda Rousey On WWE SmackDown

Ronda Rousey was once again arrested on WWE television this past Friday. The former UFC Champion has refused to pay a fine recently levied against her and Rousey attempted to hijack "WWE Smackdown" this past Friday. General Manager Adam Pearce sent security after the former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion, but Rousey made quick work of the gang of officials, leading to Pearce sending two "officers" to arrest Rousey.

Former wrestling promoter Dave Boyce pointed out on Twitter that one of the "officers" arresting Rousey — Officer Davis — was none other than Canadian independent wrestler KC Spinelli. A 13-year veteran of the independent wrestling scene, Spinelli is the current Acclaim Pro Wrestling champion and has made numerous appearances on Impact Wrestling. She's also wrestled for the former SHIMMER and Global Force Wrestling promotions. Spinelli was also featured on the 2011 Canadian "World of Hurt" television series under wrestling trainers such as former ECW Television Champion Lance Storm and WWE Hall of Famer Roddy Piper.

Wrestling Inc. has not been able to confirm the identity of the male "officer" — whose uniform nameplate read "Sawyer" — involved in the on-screen arrest.

The altercation arose from a fine levied against Rousey after the former champion attacked WWE officials in the wake of the controversial ending to her match against current champion Liv Morgan. Rousey was last arrested on WWE television in 2019, when she, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte Flair were all put in custody after a wild brawl before their history making WrestleMania 35 main event.