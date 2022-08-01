During WWE SummerSlam this past weekend, fans saw that Ronda Rousey didn’t handle defeat very well after losing her “WWE SmackDown” Women’s Championship match to Liv Morgan. And her handling of that situation has led to some immediate storyline consequences for the “SmackDown” star.

Earlier on Monday afternoon, WWE announced a change to Rousey’s status on the blue brand going forward, as well as a longer statement on the matter featured on the WWE website.

“BREAKING: Following her attack on a WWE Official at SummerSlam, Ronda Rousey has been fined and suspended,” the tweet read.

As noted in the tweet and statement, Rousey’s suspension is the result of her attacking an official following her loss to Morgan this past Saturday. Rousey believed she had won the match after placing Morgan in her trademark armbar submission, which forced Morgan to tap out. However, the official missed the tap-out as Rousey’s shoulders were pinned to the mat at the time, which allowed Morgan to retain the title via pinfall in controversial fashion.

The suspension, as well as the result at SummerSlam, continues a recent string of bad luck for Rousey, who looked to be riding high after she defeated Charlotte for the “SmackDown” Women’s Championship at WrestleMania Backlash months ago. Fortunes turned for the former UFC star at WWE Money in the Bank, when Morgan cashed in her Women’s Money in the Bank briefcase to defeat Rousey and win the title. Rousey handled that defeat far better than her most recent one, shaking Morgan’s hand after the quick defeat.

Rousey’s suspension will not only take her off of “SmackDown” this Friday but also means she will not be appearing on the post-SummerSlam edition of “Monday Night Raw” tonight on the USA Network. The much-anticipated show, for many reasons, will air at its usual 8 p.m. timeslot and will take place out of Houston, Texas.

