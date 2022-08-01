With WWE SummerSlam now part of the past and the era of Triple H as WWE’s head of creative set to kick into gear, speculation is running rampant regarding what possible changes could be made to both “WWE Raw” and “WWE SmackDown.” And as the post-SummerSlam “Raw” approaches this evening, at least one “NXT” star is teasing himself as being part of tonight’s show.

On Monday morning, the leader of “NXT” stable Legado de Fantasma, Santos Escobar, tweeted out a gif featuring himself standing around in his wrestling gear, seemingly ready to perform. Escobar notably hasn’t wrestled on “NXT 2.0” since June, when he was defeated by Nathan Frazier in singles action, and hasn’t wrestled a match at all since a June 11 live event.

Escobar has been with WWE since August 2019, though he wouldn’t debut on “NXT” TV until 2020 under the name El Hijo del Fantasma, the same name he used in previous stints for AAA and CMLL while working in Mexico. He would shed the Fantasma identity and take on the Santos Escobar persona after winning the WWE Cruiserweight Championship, forming the Legado del Fantasma stable with Joaquin Wilde and fellow luchador Raul Mendoza. Elektra Lopez would later join the group.

The group has remained a staple of “NXT” since then, even as the brand transitioned from its black-and-gold incarnation into “NXT 2.0.” Most recently, Legado del Fantasma had been feuding with Tony D’Angelo and the D’Angelo Family. After Escobar, Mendoza, and Wilde lost a trios match to D’Angelo, Channing Lorenzo, and Troy Donovan at NXT In Your House on June 4, they was forced to join the D’Angelo Family. Escobar was last seen on the July 5 episode of NXT 2.0, having been put in the hospital by D’Angelo as an example.

As per usual, “WWE Monday Night Raw” will air tonight at 8 p.m. on the USA Network.

