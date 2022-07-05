Welcome to WrestlingINC.com’s WWE NXT The Great American Bash Viewing Party! Our live coverage starts at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT.

Please share coverage of tonight’s Viewing Party on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the Comments section below!

Here’s what’s in store for tonight:

Bron Breakker (C) vs. Cameron Grimes — NXT Championship

Carmelo Hayes (C) vs. Grayson Waller — NXT North American Championship

Creed Brothers (C) vs. Roderick Strong & Damon Kemp — NXT Tag Team Championship

Toxic Attraction (C) vs. Roxanne Perez & Cora Jade — NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship

Tiffany Stratton vs. Wendy Choo

Live Coverage

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]