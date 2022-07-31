SummerSlam 2022 was a night to remember for the WWE Universe, with a finale that will go down in the history books as one of the most awe-inspiring spectacles WWE has delivered. Brock Lesnar may have lost the last man standing match against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, but ‘The Beast’ and his tractor created a moment that will live on forever when they lifted one corner of the ring high up into the air, causing ‘The Tribal Chief’ to tumble out the other side.

Fans may be interested in some of the details behind the scenes during WWE’s first premium live event and stadium show without Vince McMahon in any positions of power. According to “PWInsider,” one of the most notable changes was that the office typically designated to Vince is now labeled as ” The CEO OFFICE.” As we’ve noted, Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan have become co-CEOs in the wake of Vince’s exit and look to be sharing an office to contribute to their new roles in the company. Similarly, a second office backstage featuring signage for “Paul Levesque” (Triple H), signifying that all signage featured Vince McMahon is nowhere to be found.

The report adds that Kevin Dunn was indeed at SummerSlam in his regular role as lead producer for the show. He did not serve as a director during the show and is not the person who typically is. When commercial breaks were being seen on television, people in attendance saw video packages for major WWE stars that weren’t booked at SummerSlam. One for Kevin Owens was played early on in the show, followed by a video package for Charlotte Flair, possibly symbolizing a return on the horizon.

Jerry Jarrett and Karen Jarrett were in attendance at the show to support WWE Hall of Famer and the special guest referee for The Usos vs. The Street Profits for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles. There was no sign of Ric or Charlotte Flair during the event, but several Tennesee Titans football team members were in attendance at the show.

