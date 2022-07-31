The producers behind tonight’s WWE SummerSlam matches have been revealed.

According to Fightful Select, TJ Wilson produced the WWE “Raw” Title match between champion Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch, while Shane Helms produced the Logan Paul vs. The Miz match.

Adam Pearce produced the WWE United States Championship match between champion Bobby Lashley and Theory, Mysterios vs. Judgement Day was produced by Jamie Noble, and Pat McAfee vs. Happy Corbin was produced by Chris Parks.

The Usos vs. The Street Profits for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles was produced by Shawn Daivari and Petey Williams did the WWE “SmackDown” Women’s Title match between champion Liv Morgan and Ronda Rousey.

The Last Man Standing match between Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar was produced by Michael Hayes.

SummerSlam saw no title changes, but there were a few returns, including Bayley, Edge, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky (fka Io Shirai). Also, Kane made an appearance to announce the official SummerSlam attendance, which was 48,449.

WWE’s next premium live event is WWE Clash at the Castle on September 3. The event is set to take place at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. With Roman Reigns retaining the Undisputed WWE Universal title tonight, Reigns will now be defending the title against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle.

Full results of SummerSlam 2022 are available here.

