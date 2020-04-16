WWE has apparently changed plans for lucha star El Hijo del Fantasma.

We noted before how last night's WWE NXT episode featured a promo from Fantasma to hype next week's TV debut in the tournament to crown an Interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion. Fantasma, formerly known as King Cuerno, was wearing a mask in the promo.

Fantasma was originally planned to work NXT without a mask, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio. There's no word yet on why they went ahead with the mask.

Fantasma made his in-ring debut at a few live events back in February, teaming with Raul Mendoza. He was not wearing the mask for those matches.

Fantasma signed with WWE in August 2019 but suffered a knee injury and was on the shelf for a few months. It was recently reported that Fantasma would be involved with Mendoza and others in the new abduction storyline, which is reportedly based off a 1970s terrorist group in the United States. There's no word yet on if those plans are still in the works.

The tournament began last night with Group B in action as Akira Tozawa defeated Isaiah "Swerve" Scott. Group B will be back in action next week with Fantasma vs. Jack Gallagher. Group A will also be in action next week with Tony Nese vs. Kushida and Jake Atlas vs. Drake Maverick, who was released on Wednesday but is being allowed to work the tournament. The Superstars from each group will compete until the wrestlers with the best records meet in the finals to crown the interim champion.

For those who missed it, above is the promo for Fantasma's debut next week.