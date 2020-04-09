A new WWE NXT storyline is reportedly based on a terrorist organization that was active in the 1970s.

As we've noted, recent NXT TV episodes on the USA Network have shown masked men abducting two Superstars in the parking lot - Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde. It's unknown if this is related, but both Superstars had lost to Kushida earlier in the night before they were kidnapped by the mystery men wearing lucha masks and driving a SUV.

The storyline is based on the Symbionese Liberation Army, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio. The SLA was a left-wing terrorist organization active in the United States in the early 1970s. They were known for committing various acts of violence, most famously the kidnapping of heiress Patty Hearst. The 19 year old daughter of publishing magnate William Randolph Hearst was kidnapped in 1974, but it was announced less than two weeks later that she had joined the SLA. Hearst stated later on that members of the group had threatened to kill her and sexually assaulted her, which led to them brainwashing and indoctrinating her. Hearst's attorney would later use the Stockholm syndrome argument while defending her in court.

Apparently the NXT Superstars being abducted, and there looks to be others in the coming weeks besides Wilde and Mendoza, will begin to sympathize with their kidnappers, as Hearst did, and join them in a new NXT stable.

The leaders of the SLA were Donald "General Field Marshal Cinque" DeFreeze and William "General Teko" Harris.

The main leader of the new NXT stable will reportedly be Jorge Bolly, formerly known as King Cuerno and El Hijo del Fantasma. Bolly signed with WWE in August 2019 but suffered a knee injury and was on the shelf for a few months. He finally made his in-ring debut in February of this year, and had teamed with Mendoza a few times at NXT live events. It was noted that Bolly will be somewhat based off DeFreeze, but there will also be another NXT Superstar that helps lead the group, based on Harris.

There's no word yet on who the other NXT Superstars to be kidnapped are, or who the leaders of the group will be. It's also not clear how militant or controversial WWE will go with booking the stable, but SLA is reportedly the inspiration behind the new group. We should know more on the storyline after the next few NXT episodes, which are being taped this week and next week in Orlando. Stay tuned for updates.

You can see videos of the recent NXT TV abductions above & below.