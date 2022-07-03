A new SmackDown Women’s Champion was crowned tonight at WWE Money In The Bank.

Liv Morgan defeated Ronda Rousey to become the SmackDown Women’s Champion.

As noted earlier, Morgan defeated Becky Lynch, Asuka, Raquel Rodriguez, Alexa Bliss, Shotzi, and Lacey Evans to win the 2022 Women’s Money In The Bank ladder match.

After Rousey defeated Natalya via submission to retain the SmackDown Women’s Title, Morgan’s music played and she ran down the ring to cash in the Money in the Bank briefcase.

Morgan won after she kicked at Rousey’s injured leg to break the ankle lock and rolled up Rousey for the pin.

This win marks Morgan’s first WWE Women’s Title reign.

Before losing tonight, Rousey had held the title since defeating Charlotte Flair in an I Quit Match for the SmackDown Women’s Title at WrestleMania Backlash.

