Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com live WWE Money in the Bank viewing party. Tonight’s event is broadcasting live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Six matches were being promoted for tonight’s show.

“SmackDown” Women’s Championship Match: Natalya vs. Ronda Rousey (c)

“Raw” Women’s Championship Match: Carmella vs. Bianca Belair (c)

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: Street Profits vs. The Usos (c)

United States Championship Match: Bobby Lashley vs. Theory (c)

Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Alexa Bliss vs. Asuka vs. Becky Lynch vs. Lacey Evans vs. Liv Morgan vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Shotzi

Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Omos vs. Riddle vs. Sami Zayn vs. Seth Rollins vs. Sheamus vs. Madcap Moss

Our live coverage will begin at 8 PM ET.

